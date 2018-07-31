Is Jose Altuve a future Hall of Famer?

This past weekend, we celebrated the past with the MLB Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Six legends were given the ultimate honor in Cooperstown, NY for their individual achievements to the sports of baseball. In today’s day and age, many are wondering who will be the next legend to get the call to the hall.

Mike Trout seems to be a lock, but what about other players in small markets? What about the defending World Series Champions? It begs the question: is Jose Altuve on his way to becoming the next Astros Hall of Famer?

Let us take a look, shall we?

Nevermind that Altuve is a World Series Champion and won the AL MVP award last season (OK, those should be big factors), the guy can flat out hit. Since joining the Astros in 2011, Altuve has over 1,300 hits, an OPS of .819 and a ridiculous .318/.365/.454 slash line. Since winning the AL Batting Title in 2014 with a .341 average, Altuve has been the ideal MLB player, and only at 5-foot-6.

His first seven years in the big leagues can even rival Astros legend Craig Biggio. Thanks to Baseball Reference, Altuve has averaged 206 hits with 14 home runs, 16 RBIs and a 127 OPS+. Biggio on the other hand averaged 167 hits in his entire MLB career, with a .281/.363/.433 slash line. While all of that can change for Altuve, there is no denying his hitting prowess is off the charts.

Not since Ichiro Suzuki bursted onto the scene have we had a player as dynamic as Altuve. While he may not become the single-season hit leader at any point, that is not what matters. Night after night, you have a feeling is will do something special, and he always delivers.

Here is a fun fact for you: just like recent Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, Altuve has not struck out more than 100 times in his career. In fact, he hasn’t even hit the 90 strikeout mark yet.

At 28 years old, the question is can Altuve keep it up? He did sign an extension with the Astros, locking him up until 2025. If he can stay healthy and keep this pace up, we could be witnessing a special kind of player.

With an Astros dynasty brewing, Jose Altuve might have what it takes to put the team on his back for years to come. With a young core around him, Altuve has an opportunity to lead the pack, in hitting and beyond. The way he is going, he may just get that honorable call to the hall.

What do you think? Is Jose Altuve on pace to becoming a Hall of Famer?