Jerry Lawler Breaks Silence On Investigation Of Brian Christopher’s Death

The recent death of former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher shocked the pro wrestling world. Christopher, whose real name is Brian Lawler, had a long history of personal issues and those issues eventually led to his passing.

Lawler’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, recently spoke with Fox 13 in Memphis about his son’s death, saying that he was there in Brian’s last moments.

Jerry stated that he held Brian’s hand as his heart stopped beating. Jerry was not the only one by Brian’s side, as family and friends were there as well.

Lawler was in North Carolina when he got the news of Brian’s suicide attempt and had hurried back to Tennessee to be with his son. Jerry said that his family appreciated the outpouring of support from the fans over the past few days.

Brian Christopher performed in WWE in the early 2000’s under the name Grandmaster Sexay. He was one half of the extremely popular tag team Too Cool. Along with partner Scotty 2 Hotty, Christopher entertained fans around the world and the duo became WWE tag team champions.

Too Cool reached new heights when Rikishi joined the team. The trio became the hottest act in WWE and fans remember them to this day as a fun-loving faction.

However, Christopher’s demons haunted him during that time and eventually his personal issues began to affect his pro wrestling career. Christopher was arrested numerous times over the years and his fans were hopeful that he would turn his life around.

But Christopher’s arrest in early July on a DUI charge ultimately lead to the end. Christopher hung himself in his jail cell and even though he was rushed to a local hospital, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Tennessee Bureau of investigation is looking into the matter and Jerry Lawler stated “There may be more to this than meets the eye.”