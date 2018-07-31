Look: Lakers release new Showtime-inspired jerseys for 2018-19 season

Following weeks of anticipation, the Los Angeles Lakers released their new jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

These newly adjusted uniforms are a bit of an ode the “Showtime” Lakers Era in the 1980s that was one of the most popular in the league during that time. The team has rolled out with three new jerseys for next season with the statement (purple), icon (yellow), and association (white).

Arash Markazi of ESPN provided a closer look at the new uniforms that much the same features that the Showtime-era jerseys had that saw Statement edition feature a black stripe down the side panels.

A closer look at the new uniforms. pic.twitter.com/5XLjEFSd7Y — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 31, 2018

The Lakers’ decision to go this route this offseason was likely influenced by the team being able to land All-Star forward LeBron James on a four-year, $153 million deal. James’ presence will kick off a new era for the franchise where the team could quickly return to prominence in the NBA after what has been a difficult past five years missing the playoffs in each campaign, which has been the longest playoff drought in team history.

These new jerseys should help create an even bigger buzz and excitement around the team prior to the upcoming season. It should be a hot product coming off the shelves especially with this being the first true opportunity to buy an official James’ Lakers jersey for the time since he inked his deal earlier this month.

This could quickly see the 33-year-old once again become the top-selling jersey in the league in his first campaign in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, the Lakers are capitalized on this renewed enthusiasm surrounding the franchise that has much promise ahead with James now leading the charge.