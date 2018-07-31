Look: Le'Veon Bell hits strip club with IG model GF while holding out on contract

The Steelers players are currently working out and attempting to improve, both individually and as a unit, in training camp at St. Vincent College.

As for running back Le’Veon Bell, well, he’s not there. And it’s not like he’s really doing anything productive, either.

Bell, who is currently holding out on his contract (again), and has yet to join his teammates, was spotted at Rockwell strip club in South Beach on Monday night, along with his Instagram model girlfriend, Marliesia Ortiz. The two popped bottles of Ace of Spaces, and TMZ Sports was able to obtain a video of it all.

Le’Veon Bell at the strip club 👀 (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/y8BsUzEtqA — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) July 31, 2018

He’d probably be better off in the gym, or working out with his teammates. Bell has gotten off to some slow starts over the past few seasons, and this particular campaign may be no different.