LFA 45 Fighter Salaries

Erick Silva’s first foray outside of the UFC since 2010 was a successful one, as he was victorious at LFA 45 and was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Erick Silva: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)
Moses Murrietta: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Blake Troop: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Taylor Johnson: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Herdem Alacabek: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Ryan Lilley: $1,800
Vincent Cachero: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)
Nick Barnes: $1,750
Jose Medina: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)
Jordan Winksi: $1,500
Casey Ryan: $1,350
Kailian Hill: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)
Natan Levy: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)
James Cannon: $1,200
Luc Bondole: $1,000
Dejon Daniels: $1,000
Kona Oliveira: $1,000
Alex Thompson: $750
Taylor Alfaro: $750
Cameron Underhill: $650
Carlos Puente: $300
Eliera Portee: $300
