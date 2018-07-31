LFA 45 Fighter Salaries

Erick Silva’s first foray outside of the UFC since 2010 was a successful one, as he was victorious at LFA 45 and was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Erick Silva: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Moses Murrietta: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Blake Troop: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Taylor Johnson: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Herdem Alacabek: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Ryan Lilley: $1,800

Vincent Cachero: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)

Nick Barnes: $1,750

Jose Medina: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Jordan Winksi: $1,500

Casey Ryan: $1,350

Kailian Hill: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Natan Levy: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

James Cannon: $1,200

Luc Bondole: $1,000

Dejon Daniels: $1,000

Kona Oliveira: $1,000

Alex Thompson: $750

Taylor Alfaro: $750

Cameron Underhill: $650

Carlos Puente: $300

Eliera Portee: $300