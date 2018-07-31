Look: Monsoon sweeps through Chase Field, knocks power out during game

The Texas Rangers have been on quite the tear during their recent road trip, having won their past four games, all against legitimate title contenders.

Well, as it turns out, mother nature tried to disrupt their rhythm during Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

It happened with the game tied at 4 in the sixth inning, when Jorge De La Rosa was pitching to Delino DeShields. All of a sudden, the power went out, due to the monsoon that was sweeping through the area.

Before | After ; (Re)play ball after a 21 min 43 sec delay. pic.twitter.com/lSC8FTnwAF — atreya verma (@atreya_verma) July 31, 2018

Fans have begun to turn on their phone flashlights to help with the problem. We’re in a delay, by the way. — Richard Morin (@BigRickMorin) July 31, 2018

The game eventually resumed, and the Rangers did what they’ve continue to do: They won, 9-5.