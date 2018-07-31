Will Yankees, Indians trade for Bryce Harper?

It’s not too often that one of the greatest baseball players of this generation becomes available on the trade market, but that appears to be the case this year.

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper is playing out a one-year contract, and with the team currently on the outside looking in as it relates to the playoff picture, the team could look to be a seller, rather than a buyer, which is what it has usually been over the past five years.

And Harper, who already appears to have one foot out the door in Washington, could be on the way out.

Nearly one-quarter of MLB’s teams have had some interest in his services, but right now, the teams with that as well as the most to offer, appear to be the Indians and Yankees.

According to a source, the Nationals are making it known to other teams that Bryce Harper is indeed available. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

Source: #Indians, #Nats have been in contact regarding Bryce Harper, but Cleveland has thus far refused to include Shane Bieber in any offer. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2018

#Yankees have checked in on Bryce Harper, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal1_) July 28, 2018

Both the Indians and Yankees squared off in the playoffs last year, and both have a legitimate chance of winning a title this season. The Indians have the pitching, and if their bats heat up, they’d be a tough out in October. Harper could be exactly what they need in the lineup. As for the Yankees, Harper would give them a nightmare lineup without virtually any holes, that no opposing player could pitch around. Pitchers would be forced to throw more strikes, as putting guys on base when nearly the entire lineup has the potential to hit a home run on any pitch would be a bad idea.

As for how the money would shake out, Harper is owed the balance of a $14.75 million salary for this season. That would make things interesting for the Yankees, who are looking to stay under the luxury tax, and Harper would put them over the threshold.