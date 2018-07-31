Owen Hart Inducted Into The Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart has finally received major Hall of Fame recognition. The legendary Hart family member was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend in Waterloo, Iowa.

Hart is the third member of the family to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, as Bret was inducted in 2006 and their father, Stu, was inducted in 2008. Many members of Owen’s family was in attendance to induct Owen, including Diana Hart, Harry Smith, and Bruce Hart.

#OwenHart wasn’t only a tremendous and gifted athlete: he was also a dedicated family man. It’s fitting to have so many members of the #HartFamily with us to induct Owen into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. #Thesz pic.twitter.com/CihON8qCkr — Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) July 29, 2018

While many have felt that Owen should have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame years ago following his tragic death in 1999, this year his family continues to not see eye-to-eye, prolonging that process.

As a result of Owen’s tragic death before his match at Over the Edge, Martha filed a wrongful death lawsuit that was settled out of court. For many years, Martha and Bret have been at odds with each other on whether WWE should use Owen Hart in any capacity.

Recently, in an interview with CBS Sports, Bret made sure to let Martha know his feelings on her blocking Owen from being in the WWE Hall of Fame, calling her a “very obtuse, square-headed person.”

The latest on the issues between Bret Hart and Martha Hart.https://t.co/k4N1Yp5F6H pic.twitter.com/xP9jYC2zYQ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 19, 2018

Bret added that Martha has done more to erase Owen’s pro wrestling legacy than add to it. To the former multi-time WWE Champion, it really bothers him that this acrimonious relationship between those two has such an effect on Owen’s WWE posthumous status with the company.

Unfortunately, it does not seem like Bret and Martha are going to reconcile anytime soon. However, for the sake of Owen’s wrestling legacy, putting him before their problems with each other could perhaps be the only thing that could secure an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame along with his recent induction into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.