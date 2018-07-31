Phillies fans break out 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chant at Fenway Park (Video)

Phillies fans seem to have a presence all over the East Coast, no matter where the team is playing. The fan base travels well, and they make sure their voices are heard during games.

Red Sox fans found that out during Monday’s game at Fenway Park, when the Phillies faithful broke out a “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant in the eighth inning. The chant can clearly be heard, as well as the boos that followed from Red Sox fans.

Listen carefully and you'll hear an E-A-G-L-E-S chant met with boos at Fenway Park. That's because the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 by the score of 41-33. pic.twitter.com/J8Q62vydbK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 31, 2018

This was a perfectly-executed troll job, as it was clearly a reference to Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles emerged victorious over the Patriots, 41-33.