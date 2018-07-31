Phillies fans break out 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chant at Fenway Park (Video)

Phillies fans seem to have a presence all over the East Coast, no matter where the team is playing. The fan base travels well, and they make sure their voices are heard during games.
Red Sox fans found that out during Monday’s game at Fenway Park, when the Phillies faithful broke out a “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant in the eighth inning. The chant can clearly be heard, as well as the boos that followed from Red Sox fans.
This was a perfectly-executed troll job, as it was clearly a reference to Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles emerged victorious over the Patriots, 41-33.
Comments