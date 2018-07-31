With the bullpen already addressed in the late-night acquisition of Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington’s job isn’t done with a few hours leading up to the MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

Huntington wants to add a controllable starting pitcher, but those guys won’t be cheap.

We know he’s been in on Tampa’s Chris Archer and Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman to this point and I can also see him talking to New York about Sonny Gray before the day is out.

But if those deals don’t materialize, should Huntington be done with the Kela acquisition and be happy?

That answer is both yes and no.

If Kela is the only acquisition by the time the deadline comes and passes then by filling the need in the back end of the bullpen, he accomplished a major goal.

The starting rotation still needs another arm and while I would like to see a deal done today, it doesn’t necessarily have to be.

Archer would look great in Pittsburgh and I am coming around to Gausman and Gray as well.

But the reality of the situation is that the Pirates are not catching the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Seven games back with two months to play isn’t impossible, but it’s also a tall mountain to climb.

They also are still a long shot to make up 3.5 games for the second wild card spot.

With Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell on the DL right now it makes those hills to climb even tougher.

If those guys were in the lineup I may sing a different tune.

If Huntington doesn’t make a deal for a starting pitcher today, he’s going to get ridiculed.

So what, it’s going to happen whether or not he gets one or not.

If the Pirates somehow land Archer, some of the fan base will complain that he didn’t get Max Scherzer or Bryce Harper to add to the offense.

The worst thing Huntington can do right now is to overpay and make a deal just to make one to appease the fan base.

He won’t do that.

Huntington’s job isn’t done.

He’s going to be actively in on starting pitching.

If a deal doesn’t get done it has nothing to do with the Pirates being cheap, although there’s a whole group of people that can’t wait to start shouting that.

If Huntington doesn’t acquire a starting pitcher, it’s because the right deal wasn’t there.

The Pirates are set up in a decent spot to be competitive for the next few years.

Why jeopardize that?

The starting rotation will be addressed.

If not today then possibly in August or in the offseason.

Although being a guy who loves the trade deadline, hopefully Huntington gives us all something to talk about today, whether it be good or bad.

My gut feeling is he makes a deal today to bolster the rotation.