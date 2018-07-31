How much is too much for Chris Archer?

With just about two hours remaining until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline comes and goes, most Pittsburgh Pirates fans are fascinated with one name.

Chris Archer.

As of now the Bucs remain firmly in play for Archer, but have competition from the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

That brings me to this.

How much is too much for Archer?

For me, if I were Huntington, I would be willing to throw a good bit Tampa’s way.

Anything that doesn’t include Mitch Keller.

If they want a package headlined by Austin Meadows, then fine.

The Pirates have Jason Martin, Bryan Reynolds, Travis Swaggerty, Calvin Mitchell, and Lolo Sanchez all coming through the system. Plus, they have the option to try and keep Corey Dickerson around for a while as well.

If Tampa wants middle infield prospects, then fine.

Cole Tucker, Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer are on the table

I may even be willing to talk corner infielders such as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Will Craig.

But I think I must be a firm no on Keller.

The idea must be to have a legit starting rotation that can compete with the big dogs of the league and a top three of Jameson Taillon, Archer and Keller could be imposing the next couple of years. Throw in a Joe Musgrove and whoever you want in the fifth spot and the Bucs will have a solid rotation.

But I think the idea all along is Keller must be a part of that.

I feel the Pirates have what it takes to land Archer, but if Keller has to be a part of the deal, if I’m Huntington, I may have to pivot to Kevin Gausman.