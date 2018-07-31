The Daily Target 7/31/18

Last Night: Twins 5, Cleveland 4 – Once again, the Twins traded two players away, only to have their next game be a taut one run affair. This time, the game was in Minneapolis, and the Twins got last ups. It was Mitch Garver, who is thriving in his role this season (unlike a whole lot of other players this year) who had the big hit that settled this game. The Twins can handle Cleveland this year, if no one else.

Twins.Com – Garver sends Twins to walk-off win over Tribe – Probably a good thing to lead the site with, rather than “Twins will probably trade Dozier for virtually nothing today”

Roster Rundown: The Twins made two more trades today. They led the proceedings by sending Zach Duke to the Mariners for a pair of minor leaguers. Chase De Jong is a pitcher who has actually pitched in the big leagues before, and alone would be a good return for 2 months of Duke. For good measure, the Twins also added low level infielder Ryan Costello.

The bigger and more immediately impactful move was made later, with the Yankees. They traded Lance Lynn to New York for 1b.OF Tyler Austin and minor league pitcher Luis Rijo. Austin is famous for getting punched in the face by Boston’s Joe Kelly and completely trashing Twins pitching. He will almost certainly take over the Logan Morrison roster spot next year, and is probably more valuable than Lynn. I don’t know that I’ve seen a seller get immediately better at the eadline like this before.

For good measure, the Twins also activated Addison Reed from the DL. Who knows if he will be a Twin for much longer ,though/

Today is the deadline, so perhaps the Rundown will be particularly busy tomorrow!