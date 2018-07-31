Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green at LA nightclub, per report

It’s no secret that Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson aren’t the best of friends, in fact, they’re quite the opposite.

NBA fans witnessed what we believed was the height of their beef in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when the two were seen jawing during a heated altercation, and Thompson hit Green in the face with a basketball, leading to him being ejected. Green then had some words for Thompson after Game 4, and during the Warriors championship parade.

Apparently, Green tried to squash the beef at an ESPYS afterparty at popular LA night club Delilah, but Thompson wasn’t having it. According to a report from Jason McIntyre, Thompson actually punched Green.

Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

The aforementioned “diss moment” could refer to this comment after Game 4.

Draymond Green on Tristan Thompson: "I can meet him in the streets any day" https://t.co/q5UgaTFdXK pic.twitter.com/xIiFKepI1u — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 2, 2018

Or this.

“We just cut from a different cloth. It’s a lot of guys in this league, they soft, we just cut from a different cloth … After the game he tried to shake my hand, I said Tristan we ain’t cut the same.” pic.twitter.com/XYn5JHPRo5 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 12, 2018

It’s interesting that Green just took the punch, rather than retaliating, given all the trash talking he does, both on and off the court.