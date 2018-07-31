Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green at LA nightclub, per report

It’s no secret that Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson aren’t the best of friends, in fact, they’re quite the opposite.
NBA fans witnessed what we believed was the height of their beef in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when the two were seen jawing during a heated altercation, and Thompson hit Green in the face with a basketball, leading to him being ejected. Green then had some words for Thompson after Game 4, and during the Warriors championship parade.
Apparently, Green tried to squash the beef at an ESPYS afterparty at popular LA night club Delilah, but Thompson wasn’t having it. According to a report from Jason McIntyre, Thompson actually punched Green.
The aforementioned “diss moment” could refer to this comment after Game 4.
Or this.
It’s interesting that Green just took the punch, rather than retaliating, given all the trash talking he does, both on and off the court.
