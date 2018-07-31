Watch: Fight breaks out at Giants training camp practice

It’s always a mystery as to when the first fight during NFL training camp season breaks out, but it never takes long.

Apparently, that day was Monday, and it was a team with a completely different identity, operating under a different regime.

The New York Giants, who now have general manager Dave Gettleman running the show, and Pat Shurmur coaching the team, saw a brawl break out at training camp on Monday.

It happened when running back Wayne Gallman was tackled hard by linebacker Olivier Vernon. The following sequence of events then followed.

First scrap of training camp. Looks as if Eli Apple is in the middle of it after Olivier Vernon semi-tackles Wayne Gallman. #giants pic.twitter.com/3XE3Gwf1ao — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2018

We’ll score that one as a draw.