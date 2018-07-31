Your Morning Dump... Where some little kid Steph Curry'ed Jaylen Brown

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
We all remember this moment from Jaylen’s rookie season…
Of course, we also remember that proved to be about the last highlight of the night for Golden State–they scored only 12 more points in the game & lost by 13.
Jaylen might have been a bit jet-lagged; apparently he was in Indonesia not too long ago, perhaps as recently as this weekend:
I think Weird Celtics Twitter just landed its first recruit from Indonesia.
Page 2: As expected, the C’s waive Rodney Purvis
Nobody’s surprised by this. The C’s did not pay the Thunder to take Abdel Nader’s contract in order to keep Purvis around.
Finally: Yep, these people are still around:
Rick Pitino promises to tell all in upcoming memoir This guy is so sleazy he can’t even get a job coaching college basketball anymore–do you realize how sleazy you have to be to get blackballed from a sport where Bruce Pearl is still employed?
Dwyane Wade still not saying if he will play a 16th season Remember when Wade signed that gigantic contract with the Bulls after everyone with a brain knew he was washed up? And then he boasted about his stats after the season? And we all knew it was because this was how he played defense:
Carmelo Anthony will give up $2.4 million to finalize buyout with Hawks It’s expected that Anthony will sign with the Rockets. And that’s why I don’t think much of the Rockets, even though they had a pretty good season last year. No one, and I mean, no one, is going to win it all with Carmelo Anthony playing major minutes. The Rockets have apparently coveted Melo’s offense-stopping-revolving-door-on-defense game for quite some time.
