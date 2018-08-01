It has been about a week-and-half since the first training camp opened, and quite a few rookies have been quick to impress on the practice field.

This isn’t to say they’re already ready for the regular season—they haven’t even played in a preseason game yet—but it’s worth noting that they’ve generated at least some buzz in a short amount of time.

Here are 10 NFL rookies already shining in training camp.

Lamar Jackson

With Joe Flacco getting a lot of love in camp, it appears, for now, that the 33-year-old’s job as starting quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens is safe despite the team drafting a successor last April. Still, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Jackson, and the coaching staff has been pleased with the former Heisman Trophy winner’s development.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said quarterback Lamar Jackson's accelerated improvement is the result of hard work. "He’s done an outstanding job up to date," Mornhinweg said. "He’s way ahead of the curve now." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 22, 2018

In any case, the Ravens have been experimenting with two-quarterback sets in camp to get the first-round pick on the field. So even if Jackson doesn’t start under center this season, Baltimore will still find a way to get him involved.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have had the worst luck with quarterbacks, but early returns on Mayfield have been positive, and head coach Hue Jackson has come away impressed by the No. 1 overall pick.

“Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far,” Jackson said after practice Sunday, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He’s doing the things that we want him to do the way we want him to do it and he’s exceeding those things because he’s putting in the time. He doesn’t have a pride or (arrogance) any kind of way. His thing is, ‘you guys tell me what you need me to do and I’m going to do it’ and that’s what he’s done since he’s walked in the building and that’s exciting, because that’s a player that’s eager to learn.”

That said, Jackson hasn’t budged on Tyrod Taylor over Mayfield for the Browns’ starting quarterback job. It will be Taylor’s to lose this season.

Anthony Miller

The decision to trade up for Anthony Miller on Day 2 of the draft was a smart move by the Chicago Bears. Not only does he fill a need at receiver, but he just might be the perfect fit in head coach Matt Nagy’s offense, which stresses getting playmakers the ball in space.

Miller has put on a clinic in camp against the Bears’ defensive backs. Former NFL general manager and Senior Bowl director Phil Savage is already predicting a successful first season for the rookie.

Based on what I saw today @ChicagoBears camp, @MemphisFB WR @AnthonyMiller_3 is going to be an immediate contributor as a rookie! Arguably, the best player on the field this morning. Super quick, sticky hands and production usually adds up to #NFL success. — Phil Savage (@PhilSavage) July 26, 2018

Don’t be surprised if Miller ends up the second or third receiving option for the Bears by the end of camp.

Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts desperately needed to shore up protection in front of the quarterback, especially given Andrew Luck’s shoulder issue, so taking Nelson in the first round of the draft was a no-brainer. Boy, did they get that one right. It’s early, but Nelson looks like the real deal at guard. Former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz seems to think so too.

Watch how quickly Quenton Nelson gets his outside hand back into position after missing. And the hips/feet are perfect. He’s going to be an All Pro. pic.twitter.com/j9iA8ykNwI — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 28, 2018

High praise for a player many considered to be a safe pick in the draft.

Tre’Quan Smith

If landing Cameron Meredith in free agency wasn’t enough for the New Orleans Saints, they might be on to something with Smith. The third-round pick out of UCF has drawn oohs and ahhs from the crowd with some amazing catches in camp.

Saints rookie Tre’Quan Smith 🤭 pic.twitter.com/67A2PK7Dfc — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) July 29, 2018

Smith isn’t lacking in confidence, either.

Also, Saints rookie Tre'Quan Smith said he hasn't surprised himself with his impressive catches in the first 5 days of camp because he believes in himself: "That's kind of normal for me, but other people haven't seen it yet. I'm just out here trying to impress everybody else." — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 30, 2018

Safe to say Smith will be one of the players fans don’t forget from Saints camp.

Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys will be going into the 2018 season without a true No. 1 receiver after releasing three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant last April, so it’s not surprising to hear that Gallup, the team’s third-round pick out of Colorado State, is already getting first-team reps in camp. Based on what he’s done to Dallas’ defensive backs on the practice field, he might be in line for substantial playing time as a rookie.

Cooper Rush to Michael Gallup in 7 on 7 pic.twitter.com/E6IzVhkDTi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2018

Fellow Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns has been impressed by the rookie.

“I’ve been very impressed,” Hurns said of Gallup, via Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. “Since he’s come in, he’s been making plays non-stop. I know he’s not like a 6-5 guy, but he plays like it. He’s a guy who goes up and gets the ball. He plays aggressive. He’s going to help this offense out a lot with his aggressive style.”

The Cowboys haven’t been known for their aerial attack the last couple of seasons thanks to a strong running game, but Gallup should still get ample opportunities catching passes from Dak Prescott.

Frank Ragnow

Ragnow probably wasn’t the pick Detroit Lions fans wanted on draft night, but it’s the one they needed after giving up 47 sacks and ranking dead last in rushing in 2017. By all accounts, Ragnow was the top center prospect in the draft with the versatility to play guard, and he hasn’t disappointed in the first few days of camp.

Here’s what mlive.com’s Kyle Meinke had to say about Ragnow in his Day 4 observations:

At this rate, it’s going to be difficult to slow down the Frank Ragnow hype train. Since the pads went on Sunday, perhaps no lineman has dominated his one-on-one reps more than him. That includes handling Christian Ringo with ease Monday, then taking Sylvester Williams to the ground in his second go.

The Lions have got to be excited about what they’re seeing from Ragnow early on. He’s got stud written all over him.

Deion Cain

In addition to getting Luck protection up front with the Nelson pick, the Colts may have succeeded in finding him some receiver help too with the selection of Cain in the sixth round. After a strong showing in OTAs and rookie minicamp, the Clemson product continues to make himself visible on the practice field.

From Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star:

Cain still has a ways to go.Yet early returns indicate a talent who could see serious snaps this fall in coordinator Nick Sirianni’s offense, a rookie who’s turning heads early and often, a player who’s been flat-out hard to ignore. Every time you looked up during Thursday’s workout, No. 8 was doing something. That’s how receivers earn their keep. Midway through the two-hour practice, after a number of catches, Cain made the play of the afternoon, snatching a long bomb from Jacoby Brissett down the right sideline in tight coverage.

After T.Y. Hilton, the competition at receiver is wide open for the Colts. If Cain keeps it up, he could be in a position to contend for the No. 2 or No. 3 spot.

Arden Key

Viewed as a first-round talent by some, Key slipped to the third round because of off-the-field issues and a shoulder injury, but all has been going well for the former LSU Tiger so far during Oakland Raiders camp. Bruce Irvin has taken the rookie under his wing, and sees a comparison to one of his former teammates.

“He’s a really natural rusher,” Irvin said of Key, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He reminds me a lot of the old 99 (Aldon Smith) that was here. If he keeps his head on straight, which he will, he’s going to be a hell of a player and a hell of a player for the Raiders. Can’t wait to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Smith, a former All-Pro linebacker, saw his career derailed by off-the-field issues. The Raiders are hoping to avoid that with Key.

Dante Pettis

Pettis was a bit of a surprise pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the draft, mainly because he was known more for his ability as a punt returner than a receiver. He set an NCAA record with nine career punt return touchdowns at Washington, and his 1,274 career punt return yards are a Pac-12 conference record. But judging from what Pettis has shown as a receiver in camp, he might actually be able to help the 49ers on offense too.

#49ersCamp 1-on-1s: Jimmy Garoppolo drops a dime for Dante Pettis. CJ Goodwin in coverage. #49ers pic.twitter.com/hR5ypbvoaK — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) July 28, 2018

San Francisco gave up a second- and third-round pick to move up for Pettis on Day 2. He looks worth it so far.