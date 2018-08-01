8/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Manager Mickey Callaway summed up the New York Mets’ (44-60) performance last night as “embarrassing”, and there is no other way to put it. The Mets suffered their worst loss in franchise history last night, falling to the Washington Nationals (53-53) 25-4 right after they decided to stand pat at the trade deadline. The two teams are set to play again this afternoon to wrap up their brief two game set. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 12:05 pm at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (6-1, 2.89 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard is returning from the disabled list after missing just over a week and a half with hand, foot, and mouth disease. In his previous start on July 20th, Syndergaard allowed one run in five innings to beat the New York Yankees. The Nationals will counter with veteran lefty Tommy Milone (0-0, 5.40 ERA), who spent most of last season as a member of the Mets. Milone began his second tour of duty with the Nationals last Friday, when he gave up three runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins, but did not factor in the decision. The Nationals went on to win that game 10-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Jose Bautista RF Brandon Nimmo 2B Phillip Evans C Devin Mesoraco SP Noah Syndergaaard

Pre-Game Notes: