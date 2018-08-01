Clips from the Clipshow: July 25- August 1

The Clippers turn to Mitch Talbot for the second game of the series against the Pawsox. Yandy Diaz singles on a sharp liner to left field in the top of the fourth, and advances to second base on a wild pitch by Pawtucket starter Josh A. Smith. Yu Chang drives him home via RBI single to give Columbus a 1-0 edge early in the game. The third and final contest of the year between these two clubs kicked off at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday with Adam Wilk on the bump for the Clippers. It would last ten innings before Columbus scored two runs in the top of the frame and win 6-4. Friday’s game against Lehigh Valley was rained out which means that there would be a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Clippers dropping both games. They would produce offensively in the finale and rout the IronPigs 14-8 before returning home to play. Columbus rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at five apiece heading to extra frames.

Eric Haase came on as a pinch hitter Thursday after catcher Rob Brantley suffered an injury, and drove in two of the Clippers runs as they hold on to win the game (4-3) and the series. Adam Rosales homered twice on Sunday for his fourteenth long ball of the season. Brandon Barnes added his eleventh home run of the year during the second game of the doubleheader over the weekend. The Clipshow rally all the way back Tuesday in twelve innings to beat the IronPigs 10-9.

Julian Merryweather was drafted by the Indians in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, coming out of Oklahoma Baptist University and Skyline College. He made his professional debut with Mahoning Valley going 1-2 with a 3.66 ERA in just thirteen games. He was recalled by Lake County with an ERA of 4.08 in twenty-seven innings in 2015. He spent most of 2016 bouncing between Lynchburg and Akron posting a 13-6 record with a 2.60 ERA in twenty-four games with both clubs. Merryweather started 2017 with the RubberDucks, and was promoted to the Clippers halfway through the season. He hurt his elbow during Indians spring training in 2018 and would require Tommy John surgery missing the entire season.