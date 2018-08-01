Could Patriots take a flier on Dez Bryant?

One of the most dominant receivers over the past decade remains on the free-agent market, which is likely due to his age, as well as his attitude/the effect he has in the locker room.

Dez Bryant was released by the Cowboys awhile back, and he’s still yet to sign on with a team. The Ravens gave him a multi-year offer, but he turned it down.

It appears that Bryant wants to either sign with another NFC East team, to stick it to the Cowboys, or play for a legitimate contender.

And maybe that’s why he was spotted in Foxborough on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bryant was spotted at Patriots training camp, which could pertain to the recent release of Jordan Matthews.

According to sources: former #cowboys WR Dez Bryant was spotted at New England training camp after Jordan Matthews release. Huge. — Adam Schefter (@adarschefter) August 1, 2018

The Patriots are where veteran players with off-the-field issues go to shut up and win. Just look at their history, with players such as Chad Johnson, Albert Haynesworth and Aaron Hernandez all suiting up to play for them.

As for the potential fit, the Patriots do have a need at receiver, and the tall, physical Bryant could help the team on short-yardage situations, and in the red zone.