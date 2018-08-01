Fans planning Tristan Thompson parade to celebrate him punching Draymond Green

It’s rare that violence is celebrated, but that apparently seems to be the case when it involves NBA super-villain Draymond Green.

News of Cavs big man Tristan Thompson punching Green at an LA nightclub at an ESPYs after party surfaced yesterday, and when some particular group of Cavs fans got wind of it, it resulted in them doing something we don’t usually see for this type of incident.

To celebrate “the punch” — which, apparently is now in the same class as “the shot” and “the block” — Cavs fans are planning to host a parade outside Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 13, beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET. The “13” has some relevance as well, as it’s Thompson’s number, so that’s why fans picked that day.

The full details for the parade are listed on the event’s official Facebook page.