Jayson Tatum embarrasses poor kid, makes him fall down with sick crossover

Celtics rookie sensation Jayson Tatum took the league by storm last season, turning in one of the best campaigns from a NBA player in their first year that we’ve ever seen.

Tatum put the moves on a number of his opponents this season, and he did the same to one poor kid at a youth basketball camp recently. The brave soul volunteered to check Tatum, and the sequence ended with the Celtics swingman putting the kid on skates — making him fall down in the process.

Tatum breaking ankles of all ages now ☠️ (submitted by @CrownBBALL, michael_j_ferrara/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/u5Gkm9g4DV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2018

At least the kid has a good story to tell his friends, now that he’s gone viral.