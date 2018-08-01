JR Smith snatched fan's phone from him, then threw it, outside NYC nightclub

As it relates to J.R. Smith, fans often have to take the good with the bad — both on and off the court.

Unfortunately for them and the Cavs, there’s been a lot more bad than good recently.

Smith’s blunder late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals destroyed any chances the Cavs had of making it a series, and they ended up getting swept. To his credit, he handled it fairly well, and has remained quietly — until recently that is.

A report from TMZ Sports states that NYPD received a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, from a man claiming to have tried to snap a picture with Smith outside of The Park. Smith apparently wasn’t happy about being hassled, so he reportedly took the man’s phone out of his hand, then launched it into a construction zone.

The fan filed a report with police, and is claiming $800 in damages for the phone.