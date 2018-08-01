Orioles lead MLB in runs scored following Manny Machado trade

The Orioles recently went through an extreme fire sale leading up to the trade deadline, and were mocked by many — including us — for shipping so many quality players off, and not receiving a substantial trade haul in return.

But being “uber sellers” apparently has fired up the team, as they’ve been raking since the Manny Machado trade.

The Orioles jumped out to a 7-1 lead in Wednesday’s game against the Yankees in the Bronx, and they fended off a late surge to emerge victorious. And it’s not the first time they’ve scored a number of runs recently.

since trading Manny Machado, the Orioles lead the American League in runs per game — Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) August 1, 2018

We doubt this type of production is sustainable, and is probably more of a result of the players being fired up due to all the recent criticism, and the front office essentially having quit on the team by committing to a full-scale rebuild. They’ve faced a few struggling pitchers as well, including Sonny Gray, who has had some abysmal outings this season.

We’ll see if the O’s can keep it up.