Patriots cut injured receiver Jordan Matthews

Wide Receiver Jordan Matthews time in a New England Patriots uniform has come to an end just 4 months after signing with the team.

Matthews, who signed a one-year, $1 million dollar contract in April, was released from the team on Wednesday after injuring his right hamstring in practice on Sunday.

The Patriots have a vast number of wide receivers currently on the depth chart including Julian Edelman (suspended for the first 4 games), Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, and the often injured Malcolm Mitchell, among a few others.

Matthews, who is going into his fifth year, expressed his excitement with joining the AFC Champion Patriots after spending last year with the Buffalo Bills. Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Matthews had chosen the Patriots over the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans has he felt “he had chosen the best team to grow as a player and as a man.”

Injured in just his forth practice with the Patriots, the team decided to part ways with the player by originally putting him on Injured Reserve before reaching a injury settlement which allows him to play again this season if healthy.

Matthews career stats over his 4 years include 250 receptions for 2,955 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The team also invited free agent wide receiver Erik Decker to Foxboro on Monday. The veteran receiver expressed his interest in playing for the team a few weeks ago. Matthews injury might open the door for a roster spot for the nine year veteran who played with the Tennessee Titans last year. With training camp up and running, healthy wide receivers will play a crucial part for the teams success.