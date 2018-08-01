Sonny Gray cracks a smile after getting booed off mound (Video)

The Yankees were reportedly shopping Sonny Gray up to the trade deadline, and fans, as well as the team, are probably wishing they could’ve dealt him right about now.

Gray turned in one of his worst outings of the season in Wednesday’s game against the Orioles — giving up seven earned runs in only 2 2/3 innings of work.

The Yankees starter failed to survive the third inning, and that produced a wave of boos from fans of the home team as he walked off the mound. Gray responded by cracking a smile, for some reason.

#Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulls Sonny Gray out in the third inning s NYY fans boo Gray as he walks off the field.#MLB #Orioles pic.twitter.com/JslimpMCPq — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 1, 2018

Gray can laugh all he wants, but the playoffs aren’t all that far away, and he remains in poor form.