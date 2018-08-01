The Best Sporting Slot Games

The combination of sports and betting is one that has been in existence for hundreds of years. As Vegas oddsmakers will tell you, nothing stirs the blood like a hefty wager on your beloved sports team to add a little bit of spice to proceedings. The association between sports and betting has carried over to the world of online casinos as well, and more specifically, to casino slot games. Think of a sport and chances are that you will find a slot game to match. Now just because we love a particular sport, it doesn’t mean that the themed slot game is going to be a triumph: far from it. Trust us, there are more terrible sports-themed slots out there than good ones. However, here we present some of the best online sports slots on the market.

Baseball (Gameplay Interactive)

America’s pastime may occasionally come across as rather sedate when compared with some of the more high-octane sports out there. However, there is nothing slow about this slot game from Gameplay where a variety of different bonus games keeps the action flowing. The Batter Bonus allows you to try and smash one out of the park while the the Pitching Bonus game lets you profit from throwing strikes.

Basketball Star (Microgaming)

The stakes are high in the basketball version of the ‘Star’ series of sporting slot games from Microgaming. With 243 ways to win and featuring ‘rolling reels’ which means one win follows on from the next, the excitement mounts when you get on a roll. Throw in the random Wild Shot bonus feature and a potential 25 free spins and you have got one adrenaline-fuelled slot game.

Football Champions Cup (NetEnt)

This game was inspired by the 2016 European Soccer Championships but is still just about the best soccer slot around. Choose your nation and prepare to do battle, with three trophies landing you into a knockout bracket where big prizes go to the winner. A second bonus game allows you to take part in a dramatic penalty shoot-out where every save you make adds a multiplier and goals pay out cash prizes.

Hockey Hero (Push Gaming)

Hockey Hero is the best hockey-themed online slot that we have discovered, combing entertaining gameplay with a fun and colorful aesthetic. Look out for the enormous trophy that doubles up as a wild symbol and try to find three nets to unlock free spins. Also, when one of the hockey ‘heroes’ takes up an entire reel then you get a free respin to try and hit a big win.

Tennis Stars (Playtech)

Our final recommended sporting slot takes us onto the tennis courts. This game is notable for an action-packed Championship Bonus which is unlocked by three racket scatter symbols. Choose how to serve and try to defeat your opponent in a one-off game for cash prizes. There is also the chance to win free spins with multipliers, and in the end the bravest players can risk their winnings on a 50:50 bet.

Sports and slots don’t always make for a winning combination, but these sports-themed slot games are the best in their field.