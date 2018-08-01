The Betting Window for August 3-5

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can run an athletic department and employ whatever army you need to destroy every last one of these shirts in existence!

Let’s make some cashola!

Sergey Kovalev -500 over Eleider Alvarez ($35)

Demetrious Johnson -500 over Henry Cejudo ($30)

Jose Torres +115 over Alex Perez ($20)

Cub Swanson +300 over over Renato Moicano ($5)

Thiago Santos -400 over Kevin Holland ($10)

Shorty Torres an underdog? No, no way. Not until he faces a top-5 opponent at either bantamweight or flyweight. I can’t accept that, he’s been an absolute terror.

Cub will probably lose, but Moicano is a submission-heavy fighter, and I can never doubt Cub’s heart to go out on his shield and at least try to throw a flying knee.

Last Week: $+13.86

Year To Date: $-196.03

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.