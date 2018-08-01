The Daily Target 8/1/18

Last night: Cleveland 6, Twins 2 – The Twins were a little bit deflated after a trade deadline that saw the Twins move more players than in any deadline I can remember. Kyle Gibson was rumored to be on the market, but he was one of the few players that ended up staying in Minnesota. He pitched well for the Twins, but not well enough. The Indians had too much offense, but more importantly, the Twins didn’t have enough. Miguel Sano had a pretty good night though, which is nice.

KMSP: Twins’ Brian Dozier traded to Los Angeles Dodgers – The Dodgers have been tied to Dozier for 2 years now. They waited until the very last minute to go get him.

Roster Rundown: The Brian Dozier saga is finally at an end. He was traded to Los Angeles within an hour of the deadline. Coming back to Minnesota are Logan Forsythe, who will probably start at 2nd until the season is over, as well as OF prospect Luke Raley (who slotted in at #19 in the Twins update prospect list) and pitching prospect Devin Smeltzer, who was drafted in the 5th round 2 years ago, but is yet to really figure it out as a pro.