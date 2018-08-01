Top 10 Games from Washington Wizards' 2017-18 Season

As we await another season of Washington Wizards basketball, Hoop District takes you back to the top 10 moments of the 2017-18 season.

10. Clutch shot by Bradley Beal to defeat Bucks

Date: February 27, 2018

Result: Wizards 107, Bucks 104

The Wizards got off to a rapid start, scoring the first 14 points of the game and would even start the game up 17-2. Otto Porter Jr. led the early charge with seven points. Washington led by as many as 20, but in the second half the Bucks clawed back and cut the deficit to three to begin the fourth quarter. With a minute left and the Wizards up by two, Markieff Morris found Beal who drained a three to put the good guys up five, which would go on to be the difference. The Wizards and the Bucks had their share of memorable games in the 2017-18 season and this late-February contest was certainly one of them.

9. St. Patrick’s Day win over Pacers

Date: March 17, 2018

Result: Wizards 109, Pacers 102

This could have been a playoff preview had the Wizards not finished the regular season 3-9 over their last 12 games to finish eighth in the East. But on this day, the Wizards had the luck of the Irish behind 19 points from Bradley Beal and 18 from Marcin Gortat. Kelly Oubre Jr. killed it off the bench with 16 points including two three-pointers.

"Excuse me, the wave is coming through" – Kelly Oubre, probably pic.twitter.com/JrQ6Xp93Yx — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) March 18, 2018

8. Opening Night win over 76ers

Date: October 18, 2017

Result: Wizards 120, 76ers 115

Washington opened their season at home for the first time since 2011 and protected their house with a big win over the up and coming 76ers. John Wall led the way with 28 points, while Bradley Beal added 25. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jody Meeks each finished with 14 points off the bench.

7. “Everybody Eats”

Date: February 1, 2018

Result: Wizards 122, Raptors 119

The Wizards faced midseason adversity as John Wall missed half the season with a nagging knee injury. Not having an elite point guard like Wall required everybody to step up and share the ball. They did just that against the best team in the East with a combined 30 assists. Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. led the offensive attack with six dimes each. Beal’s postgame comments were blown out of proportion, but “Everybody Eats” became the team’s rallying cry until their five-time All-Star got healthy.

Bradley Beal on 97 assists last three games: “Everybody eats. Everybody eats. Everybody eats.” pic.twitter.com/vPcvczyqgi — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) February 2, 2018

.@RealDealBeal23 has been doing his best Wood Harris impression from Paid in Full the past couple games: "Everybody eats, B." pic.twitter.com/Ghu9w0CaDF — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) February 4, 2018

6. Game 4 win over Toronto

Date: April 22, 2018

Result: Wizards 106, Raptors 98

After protecting the District with a blowout win in Game 3, the Wizards overcame a first-half deficit to defeat the Raptors and even up the series. Late in the game, Bradley Beal fouled out with just under five minutes to play and the game tied at 92. Wall carried the team on his back to the tune of a 14-4 run. Eight of those points were scored by Wall with another basket coming via assist on an alley-oop to Markieff Morris. Wall hit a 16-foot fadeaway jumper with just under a minute left to put the game out of reach.

JOHN WALL WITH THE CLUTCH JUMPER pic.twitter.com/pTGAYajSGO — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) April 23, 2018

5. Road win in Cleveland

Date: February 22, 2018

Result: Wizards 110, Cavaliers 103

The Wizards and Cavaliers have had memorable bouts over the years and this late-February showdown was a classic from the Q. Bradley Beal scored 18 points, while Tomas Satoransky and Kelly Oubre Jr. each added 17. Washington would hold off a late attack led by LeBron James and his near triple-double, 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, to secure the dub.

First, Tomas Satoransky imitated John Wall and now he has moved on to Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/YVvMIX60C2 — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) February 23, 2018

4. Defeating the Rockets

Date: December 29, 2017

Result: Wizards 121, Rockets 103

Against arguably the best regular season team in the NBA, the Wizards came up big. This game was particularly memorable for Otto Porter Jr. who dropped 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field including 7-of-11 from three. This game also saw Tomas Satoransky posterize Zhou Qi.

Tomas Satoransky just yammed so hard on Zhou Qi that he changed his ethnicity… 👀 pic.twitter.com/XdOFcqUeRh — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) December 30, 2017

RT to #NBAVote for John Wall Scott Brooks: "This was one of John’s best games … He controlled the game on both ends of the floor and that’s what I like. He can dominate the game defensively, and I thought he was locked in and it was hard to get around him." pic.twitter.com/aDBA4hjYEh — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) December 30, 2017

3. Valentine’s Day comeback at MSG

Date: February 14, 2018

Result: Wizards 118, Knicks 113

Bradley Beal’s 29 points, Otto Porter Jr.’s 22, and Ian Mahinmi’s 17 off the bench to go along with 11 dimes from Tomas Satoransky helped guide the Wizards to one of their biggest comeback wins of the season. Washington embarrassingly trailed at halftime 72-51, but rallied in the third by outscoring the Knicks 39-15. They avoided a dagger loss before the All-Star break.

Bradley Beal already in that L.A. mood! pic.twitter.com/M5mHmzocVD — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) February 15, 2018

2. Bradley Beal scores 51 points

Date: December 5, 2017

Result: Wizards 106, Trail Blazers 92

Just 24-hours after a forgettable loss to the Jazz, Bradley Beal put on a memorable performance in Portland as he scored a career-high 51 points. He also made 21 field goals, which was also a career-high as the Wizards secured a 106-92 victory

1. Christmas Day win over the Celtics

Date: December 25, 2017

Result: Wizards 111, Celtics 103

In a rematch from the previous season’s epic seven-game playoff series, the Wizards did something they could not do all last season: win at TD Garden. Trailing by five with 6:18 to go, the Wizards used a 12-0 run to win a back-and-forth affair. Bradley Beal led the way with 25 points, while John Wall added 21 points and 14 assists. Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points with Markieff Morris chipping in 14. In a roller-coaster season, this big win over their rivals finishes out as the top and most memorable moment.