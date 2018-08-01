UND After Five Years of NCHC Play

Good Afternoon University of North Dakota hockey fans. There are 66 days until the UND hockey team takes the ice against the Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Yesterday, I was perusing Twitter when I came across this tweet.

This fall, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering their sixth season of play. The NCHC has been a meat grinder, a league where there are no easy games. Every game has been a war. A weekly exercise in fratricide. During those five seasons, the NCHC has also been the best league in college hockey sending nine teams to the Frozen Four, winning three straight NCAA titles.

Question: How has UND faired in five seasons of play in the new league? I decided to look at the University of North Dakota’s record against the other seven teams in the NCHC.

This is what I found.

Since the University of North Dakota moved to the NCHC, their overall record is 126-59-23 (.658). UND record against conference opponents is 84-48-11 (.625). During that same time, UND is 42-11-12 (.738) in non-conference play.

During UND’s five seasons in the NCHC, they have won an NCAA title and finished third twice.

Since UND played the Inaugural NCHC game, they have a winning record against all of the NCHC opponents, except Minnesota Duluth 9-10-0 (.473).

During that time, UND has had two head coaches. Here’s is the break down of the two coaches’ records. Current head coach Brad Berry (2015-18) has a 72-35-17 (.649). Former head coach Dave Hakstol (2013-15) had a 54-24-6 (.678) the first two season of NCHC play.

University of Denver 8-7-5 (.525)

Colorado College 18-4-1 (.804)

University of Miami 11-6-2 (.631)

Minnesota Duluth 9-10-0 (.473)

Nebraska-Omaha 14-7-1 (.659)

St. Cloud State 11-10-2 (.521)

Western Michigan 13-4-0 (.764)

What I find more interesting is UND’s records against the former CCHA teams. In 36 games against WMU and Miami, UND has a 24-10-2 (.694) record. UND’s record against the former WCHA teams is 60-38-9 (.602).

You can play around with the numbers by using this link.