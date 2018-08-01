WWE Stars Cedric Alexander And Tye Dillinger Respond to Controversial Tweets

The dark side to social media reared its ugly head once more, with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Smackdown Superstar Tye Dillinger as the focus of the controversy. Both Alexander and Dillinger were called out by fans on Twitter for past tweets that had recently resurfaced. The set of tweets contained rape jokes that were posted several years ago. Coincidentally both sets of tweets start out with the phrase “It’s not rape if…”

Both Superstars issued apologies with their statements via Twitter by Wednesday morning. Both also state that they are not the same person that they were years ago, followed with their apologies for any offense they caused with their past tweets. Prior to Alexander’s statement, his Twitter page was on a private setting for a number of hours Tuesday after the tweets were brought to attention.

Six years ago I found "humor" in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I've become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 1, 2018

I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered “humor” . I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended. — TEN! TEN! TEN! (@WWEDillinger) August 1, 2018

This isn’t the first instance WWE has dealt with rape controversies outside of the squared circle. WWE has already had their hands full with rape accusations, letting go of Enzo Amore earlier this year after Philomena Sheahan came forward with a sexual assault claim against the former Cruiserweight Champion. Amore was later cleared of the charges in addition to breaking his silence via social media and the Steve Austin Show. While the tweets of Alexander and Dillinger are not accusations, it still raised eyebrows for the WWE Universe. With the all-women’s Evolution pay per view schedule to take place in two months, the unwanted attention could not have come at a worse time.

It is worth noting that as of Wednesday evening,WWE has not released an official statement of the controversy. Furthermore, Alexander competed on 205 Live Tuesday night after the news broke of the tweets, taking on Brian Kendrick. It is hard to say if there will be any consequences for either Superstar considering those factors, and that Alexander is slated to defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at Summerslam on August 19th.