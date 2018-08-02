5 Tips to Healing a Blood Blister

Blood blisters can be very painful as they are caused by a tear or damage to the blood vessel near the skin. The blister which in most cases is red and then the color will change to purple and eventually black as the blood dries off. Blisters when left alone tend to disappear after sometime like a few weeks or a month. However, you do not have to wait this long when there are a number of ways in which you can use to heal your blood blister. Health Sumo recently posted some of the tips which one can use to heal the blood blister and here are some of them.

Put some ice on it

In healing a blister you need to use ice as a simple remedy, the good thing about using ice is that cold temperature helps in constricting blood vessels. Placing a few ice cubes wrapped in a piece of cloth on top of the blister will reduce the swelling and if there is internal bleeding it will also stop. The reason why you should cover the ice is applying it directly on the blister may cause ice burn.

Reduce pressure

Once you realize that you have a blood blister the first thing you need to do is reduce pressure in the affected area. Increased pressure will only make the matter worse. If you have a piece of clothing like socks, remove it and expose blister to open air. The good thing about reducing unnecessary pressure is that it allows for the blister to heal quickly and more naturally. If the blister is on your feet then you can wear loose fitting shoes or avoid shoes for a few days to remove pressure and also to reduce friction.

Use Aloe Vera

Applying Aloe Vera gel on the blood blister will speed up the healing process. The reason for this is that Aloe Vera has anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce the inflammation of the blister. Another reason to use Aloe Vera is that it has a nice cooling effect plus it helps alleviate the pain. Aloe Vera should be applied daily for a couple of days and it helps accelerate the healing process.

Use Chamomile

Chamomile is a readily available home remedy which one can use to treat a blister. The reason to use chamomile is it works like an antiseptic which reduces the blister inflammation. Dampening Chamomile tea bags and placing them on the blister accelerates the blister healing process and brings relief to the pain that one feels.

Wrap it

It is highly advisable that one you discover a blister you need to wrap it loosely. The reason as to why you need to do this is to shield it from additional or unnecessary friction. The other reason as why you should wrap it loosely is to prevent it from bursting open. When a blister bust open it can be even more painful and it leads to an open wound who can lead to infection.