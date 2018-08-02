Lamar Jackson hooks up with Hayden Hurst on first-ever NFL TD (Video)

The first halves of preseason games tend to contain the most compelling moments that fans tune into, but that wasn’t the case in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, when Robert Griffin III and Chase Daniel started the exhibition matchup for their respective teams.

Instead, it was all about the second half, when first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson entered the game to begin the third quarter.

Jackson’s first drive produced next to nothing, as he didn’t even attempt a pass, and the Ravens offense was held to five total yards — resulting in a three-and-out. The next drive featured quite the opposite, as Jackson led his team down the field, and capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie tight end Hayden Hurst.

The FIRST touchdown of the @Lj_era8!

Gotta love the rookie-to-rookie connection. We’ll be seeing more of that in the future.