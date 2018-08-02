LaVar Ball pleads for one-on-one shot with Michael Jordan at his statue

LaVar Ball still continues to spout outlandish comments out of his mouth, which is a surprise to, well, no one.

Ball, who is known for delivering the hottest of hot takes, may have been asked by the Lakers to tone it down a bit, but he’s still going strong. Not too long ago, he insinuated that LeBron James was lucky to play with Lonzo Ball — rather than the other way around — and now he still continues to believe he could beat Michael Jordan if the two played one-on-one.

Papa Ball showed up to Jordan’s statue, and he continued to drive the one-on-one train.

LaVar still looking for that 1-on-1 shot at MJ 😂 (via @bigballerbrand) pic.twitter.com/zyLxcIL1hD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2018

Stay in your lane, sir. You don’t even belong in the same sentence as the GOAT.