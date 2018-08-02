Look: Peyton Manning hits up Raiders training camp, chats with Derek Carr

The Raiders saw another quarterback, who was previously an AFC West foe, show up to training camp on Thursday.

Maybe it was because he was happy to be in Napa, to sample the amazing wine and food, or maybe it was because he wanted to show some love for Jon Gruden, and see how he’s running the show now that he’s coaching again.

Whatever the reason, PM18 showed up to training camp, and he chatted it up with Marshawn Lynch and Derek Carr while there.

Appreciate Peyton for all the knowledge he shared today! #TrainingCamp 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CHfBjnIpNY — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 2, 2018

Peyton Manning always knew Jon Gruden wanted to return to the NFL… “It’s great for football that he’s back in it.” pic.twitter.com/5tMvgMKJMg — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 2, 2018

Manning already looks like he’s ready to get into coaching. As for Marshawn Lynch, he appears to have gained some weight.