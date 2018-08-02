Report: New York Mets Discussed Noah Syndergaard Trade With San Diego Padres

The New York Mets made it known that they were willing to listen to trade offers for starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, but it never really seemed like they got close to trading either one. It appears that the Mets actually did have significant discussions with the San Diego Padres about Syndergaard in July, SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reports. Syndergaard, who tossed seven innings of three run ball against the Washington Nationals yesterday, is 6-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 14 starts this season.

The Padres spent a lot of time around the trade deadline looking to land a top of the rotation starter under club control for multiple years. San Diego was primarily linked to Chris Archer, who the Tampa Bay Rays traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows, a former top #1 draft pick. It makes sense that the Padres were trying to inquire about Syndergaard, who Martino notes was available and discussed for a few weeks prior to the deadline. Talks fell apart when the two teams could not agree on Syndergaard’s value, with the Mets asking for a lot in return for the 26 year old righty and the Padres not willing to meet the asking price at that point.

This is worth monitoring if the Mets’ new general manager decides to shop Syndergaard over the winter. The Padres have the game’s best farm system and are motivated to add a top shelf starter, so the Mets could land multiple potential impact position players in a deal for Syndergaard. Syndergaard’s value is also lower than usual since has made only 21 starts over the past year and a half due to injury. That value can be rebuilt if Syndergaard pitches well for the entire second half, reminding teams around the league of how dominant he can be. With three years left of team control after this one, and the Mets not inclined to move Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard could be the trade chip that the Mets use to try and rebuild on the fly over the winter.