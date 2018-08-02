Robert Griffin III throws first TD pass since 2016 (Video)

Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III might not see any regular-season action this season, unless Joe Flacco gets injured, but he appears to be happy to be back in the NFL.

RG3 has been humbled, to say the least, given that the Ravens traded up to select Lamar Jackson — RG3 2.0 — with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Flacco is the quarterback of now, and Jackson is likely the signal-caller for the future.

Still, though Griffin threw a touchdown pass early in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, hooking up with tight end Maxx Williams on a five-yard strike. It was his first since he was a member of the Browns in 2016.

The coverage was awful, as Williams was wide-open on that play.