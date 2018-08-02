The Daily Target 8/2/2018

Twins

Last Night: Cleveland 2, Twins 0 – Cleveland scored their first run by stealing home, so I guess after the deadline, teams just don’t score runs in normal ways. Adalberto Mejia pitched 5 rock solid innings before that, but unfortunately, Carlos Carrasco was way better.

KARE – Twins recall RHP Trevor May after Tommy John rehab – I am of the opinion that, long term, there is no such thing as bad news from trade deadline day. Well, I say this is part of the good news. Thanks to openings on the roster, Trevor May is back on the roster after missing a full season and the better part of a second.

