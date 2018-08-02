Watch: Baker Mayfield throws blitz-beating dime to Rashard Higgins for TD in training camp

Baker Mayfield continues to show why he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns had a lot of options with the pick — they could’ve taken Saquon Barkley, and a quarterback just three selections later, or, they could’ve traded down and taken a pass-rusher. Instead, they took Mayfield, in search of their first quality quarterback in franchise history, and who can blame them?

Tyrod Taylor, as the team’s veteran signal-caller, was previously the favorite to start in Week 1, but Mayfield is giving the Browns plenty of reasons to reconsider. Check out this dime he threw to Rashard Higgins in training camp on Thursday, when the defense brought the house on a blitz.

3rd & 4, 2 minute drill.. Baker to Higgins for the TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/2hMb9GBoKB — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 2, 2018

Great ball placement on that pass — hitting Higgins in stride.