Watch: LeBron James fires up Bronny's team with passionate pregame speech

Imagine being only 13 years old, and receiving pregame advice from arguably the greatest basketball player on the planet right now.

That was exactly what happened to the teammates of Bronny James, as they were preparing for a recent tournament game.

The young kids huddled around LeBron, and he delivered a pregame speech to get them fired up.

“If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf.” LeBron speaking facts to his son's team 💯 (via @drichtv) pic.twitter.com/3tGK0UDSZT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2018

We’d imagine that those who play tennis and golf aren’t really thrilled about what LeBron had to say, but it probably resonated pretty well with the young ballers.