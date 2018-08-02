Your Morning Dump... Where Baynes is all-in, regardless of role

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

You guys are going to have a lot more depth available this year and that could result in a change in the starting five. You started 67 of 81 games last year. Do you care about whether you are starting or coming off the bench? Would you rather have a set rotation in place or do you mind mixing it up? Baynes: I think one of the great things about our team is as a group, last year, we checked our ego at the door. It didn’t really matter what we were doing on a personal basis as long as collectively we were doing well. I think Marcus (Smart) and I switched a lot at the beginning of the season, as to who was starting and who wasn’t. There were a few other guys that were in and out of the lineup, but it never changed everyone’s game. Everyone was ready when their name was called and when they were put in the game, they did what was needed. That’s one of the great things about Brad. He puts you in the right place to succeed. It’s a good thing that we have that ability to change it up a lot and it’s not going to affect us.

BostonSportsJournal — Aron Baynes opens up on his free agency

Brian Robb’s sit-down with Aron Baynes was a nice back and forth during these quiet summer months where all we really have to show and tell you are videos of Celtics embarrassing kids at their summer camps (don’t worry, that’s coming).

Baynes signed quickly and definitively with the Celtics and given that the guy played in a winning culture with San Antonio, his willingness to go all-in with Celtics just reifies how stable and bright the future is with the franchise.

It also shows just how much trust he’s put in Brad Stevens to make the right moves in regard to minutes and personnel decisions. When he talks about Stevens’ ability to put guys in the right position, it seems as though he’s speaking for the team. Given how deep the roster is going to be, that’s important:

“It’s a good thing that we have that ability to change it up a lot and it’s not going to affect us.”

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo brought up the Celtics on Simmons’ podcast late last week. Simmons cautioned that the Cs have too many players who are going to believe they should have the ball, or be on the court with the game on the line.

Obviously Baynes isn’t one of the team’s stars, or young studs, but he seems to be a guy who has a good pulse on things. He doesn’t believe that Stevens’ partitioning of minutes will cause tension. We’ll have to hope he’s right.

On page 2, round one goes to Tatum

Tatum breaking ankles of all ages now ☠️ (submitted by @CrownBBALL, michael_j_ferrara/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/u5Gkm9g4DV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2018

I watched this like ten times. Love how Tatum stops to admire his work before dunking it home.