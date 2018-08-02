Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday August 3

6:00pm: UFC 227 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Abel Ramos vs. Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo/Dennis Galarza vs. Ladarius Miller (Bounce TV)
9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 51 (AXS)
9:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 350 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
11:00pm: X-1 MMA 50 (FREE Fite.tv)
11:35pm: Antonio Tostado Garcia vs. Victor Uriel Lopez/Jerson Aguilar vs. Jorge Alberto Romero Ayala (Telemundo)

 

Saturday August 4

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
1:00pm: Fight League 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
5:30pm: Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC 227 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:30pm: Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander/J’Leon Love vs. Peter Quillin (Fox)
8:00pm: UFC 227 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Mountain Force MMA 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: XFO Outdoor War 14 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba (HBO)
10:00pm: UFC 227 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)
11:00pm: X-1 MMA 50 (FREE Fite.tv)

 

Sunday August 5

1:00am: UFC 227 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:15am: UFC 227 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00am: Pancrase 298 (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00am: Kunlun Fight 75 ($5.99 Fite.tv)
12:30pm: Absolute Berkut Championship Kickboxing 17 (YouTube)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose baseball team, against all odds, decided to make a run, now has to strap in and bite his nails to the bone, so this will be a welcome respite.

 

  1. UFC 227: Two huge title fights, and absolutely NOTHING else. This is absurdly top-heavy with nothing to balance it.

  2. Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba: The second card of the night with two world title fights. Lots of fantastic title bouts this weekend.

  3. Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander/J’Leon Love vs. Peter Quillin: The main event if lulz, but this is a crazy-deep card that goes about 7 bouts in on relevant fights, AND the prelims are being televised!

  4. Abel Ramos vs. Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo/Dennis Galarza vs. Ladarius Miller: Break out your antennas, it’s Bounce time!

  5. Kunlun Fight 75: Damned solid fight card, rough time to watch, but you can’t beat that price tag.

  6. Absolute Berkut Championship Kickboxing 17: Another arm of ACB reaches into the fight landscape. God bless them for throwing everything on YouTube.

  7. Pancrase 298: Been a minute since we had some Pancrase in our lives, get your JMMA on!

  8. X-1 MMA 50: Two free nights of Hawaiian MMA, which sounds like a perk at a discount honeymoon hotel, but I digress.

  9. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 51: The House that John Howard built returns its New England goodness to AXS.

  10. UFC 227 Post-Fight Show: We might have two new UFC world champions! I mean, we won’t. Maybe one at most, but we might!

 

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

 

5. Lightweight Bout: Jonay Risco (14-11) vs. Jordann Pikeur (18-6-1) [Kunlun Fight 75]

4. Lightweight Bout: Anatoly Moiseev (21-3-1) vs. Davit Kiria (31-17) [Kunlun Fight 75]

3. Middleweight Bout: Cedric Manhoef (52-9-2) vs. Vlad Tuinov (38-2) [Kunlun Fight 75]

2. XFN Kickboxing Heavyweight World Championship: Randy Blake (c) (36-4) vs. Brian Collette (23-5) [Xtreme Fight Night 350]

1. WKN World Super Middleweight Championship: Yohan Lidon (c) (96-38-1) vs. Yoann Kongolo (65-9) [Fight Night Saint Tropez 6]

 

BOXING

 

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Lenin Castillo (18-1-1) vs. Marcus Browne (21-0) [PBC on FOX]

4. Vacant IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Billy Dib (43-4) vs. Tevin Farmer (25-4-1)

3. WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (13-0) vs. Isaac Chilemba (25-5-2) [HBO Championship Boxing]

2. Super Middleweight Bout: J’Leon Love (24-1-1) vs. Peter Quillin (33-1-1) [PBC on FOX]

1. WBO Light Heavyweight Championship: Sergey Kovalev (c) (32-2-1) vs. Eleider Alvarez (23-0) [HBO Championship Boxing]

 

MMA

 

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (14-7) vs. Ricardo Ramos (11-1) [UFC 227]

4. Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (25-9) vs. Renato Carneiro (12-1-1) [UFC 227]

3. Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (20-4) vs. Jose Torres (8-0) [UFC 227]

2. UFC Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (c) (27-2-1) vs. Henry Cejudo (12-2) [UFC 227]

1. UFC Bantamweight Championship: TJ Dillashaw (c) (15-3) vs. Cody Garbrandt (11-1) [UFC 227]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

 

5. Black Belt Middleweight Division [IBJJF Seattle International Open]

4. Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Vitoria International Open]

3. Black Belt Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Vitoria International Open]

2. Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Vitoria International Open]

1. Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Vitoria International Open]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Two straight weeks in the black?! I might have my family released in time for Thanksgiving!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alex Perez vs. Jose Torres
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Dmitry Bivol over Isaac Chilemba
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Premier Boxing Champions on FOX
Upset of the Week: Jose Torres over Alex Perez
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez

