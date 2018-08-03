8/3/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (44-62) have hit the skids again, dropping three games in a row to fall a season high 18 games below .500. Jason Vargas put the Mets in a hole yesterday, giving up four runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves (58-47) in a 4-2 loss. The Mets will look to bounce back when they continue their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the second game of the weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-6, 1.82 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom was excellent again in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday, but received another tough luck loss when the Mets couldn’t give him a single run of support. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Anibal Sanchez (5-3, 3.00 ERA), who has had a strong bounce back year. Sanchez struggled in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in 6.1 innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers back on July 26th.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Jose Bautista LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson 2B Jose Reyes SS Amed Rosario C Devin Mesoraco SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: