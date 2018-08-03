8/3/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (44-62) have hit the skids again, dropping three games in a row to fall a season high 18 games below .500. Jason Vargas put the Mets in a hole yesterday, giving up four runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves (58-47) in a 4-2 loss. The Mets will look to bounce back when they continue their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the second game of the weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-6, 1.82 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom was excellent again in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday, but received another tough luck loss when the Mets couldn’t give him a single run of support. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Anibal Sanchez (5-3, 3.00 ERA), who has had a strong bounce back year. Sanchez struggled in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in 6.1 innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers back on July 26th.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Jose Bautista
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- 2B Jose Reyes
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has dominated the Braves this season, pitching to a 0.72 ERA in four starts against them, but has an 0-1 record to show for it.
- Sanchez has faced the Mets once this season, giving up four runs in four innings in Atlanta on May 29th, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Braves went on to win 7-6.
- After getting the day off yesterday, Amed Rosario is back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will bat seventh and play shortstop.
- Wilmer Flores will get the day off today after manager Mickey Callaway hinted that the first baseman would need a breather yesterday. Jose Bautista will play first base and bat second.
- The Mets will sit Jeff McNeil as they continue to force feed Jose Reyes at bats for no reason. Reyes will start at second base and bat sixth.
- Bautista is 6 for 20 with a homer and six RBI’s in his career against Anibal Sanchez.
- Like most Mets’ pitchers, deGrom has had trouble with Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman is 11 for 38 (.289) with two homers and four RBI’s in his career against deGrom.
