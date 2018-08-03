Conor is back! Faces Khabib at UFC 229 on Oct 6th

Only a few weeks after striking up a plea deal with New York prosecutors, Conor McGregor has a date with the man he threw the dolly at. On October 6th, McGregor takes to the octagon against Khabib for the lightweight championship belt he never lost. The fight will take place in Las Vegas

Dana White announced the booking at the UFC 25th anniversary press conference. The fight marks the first for McGregor since being stripped of his title to box Floyd Mayweather and the first defense of the title for Khabib.

The announcement also comes just a day after a booking of possible #1 contender Dustin Poirier with former McGregor foe Nate Diaz.

Stay tuned for more bookings for the UFC 229 card.