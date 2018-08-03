Isaiah Thomas believes Lonzo Ball's shot can't be fixed

Following his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Lonzo Ball had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the campaign.

Beyond dealing with nagging injuries, Ball had notable struggles with his shot that saw him experience plenty of cold spells for extended stretches. During a recent interview with the Tiki and Tierney Show on CBS Sports, former Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas voiced that he believes that Ball has a bright future ahead of him but that his shot can’t be fixed.

.@isaiahthomas if Lonzo can fix his jumper “Lonzo is a great kid I don’t think they’re going to be able to fix his jump shot but they can work with him & get it better than how it is right now. He’s a talented, talented young player that’s going to be special in this league" — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) August 2, 2018

Thomas had spent the second half of last season with the Lakers after being acquired prior to the trade deadline where he saw first-hand Ball’s shooting form. The 20-year-old that saw him shoot just 36.0 percent from the floor while hitting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Ball had much difficulty finding any consistency with his shot hitting lower than 32.5 percent in all but two months of the season. He did have stretches where he picked it up, but it was almost entirely a year where he couldn’t consistently hit from distance while injuries also played a factor in the equation.

At the same time, Ball has an opportunity this summer to take a significant leap forward in his overall game as he has proven to be a gifted passer and rebounder at his position. His durability and shooting have been the criticisms following his first season. Although he is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, it is a chance for him to work on his overall skill set in hopes for putting together a strong second year.