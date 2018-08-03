Jacob deGrom's Catch 22

Two things are increasingly clear:

Jacob deGrom has to pitch a no-hitter to win a game.

If Jacob deGrom ever did pitch a no-hitter for the Mets, his teammates would pour some sort of cold liquid on him in celebration, giving him pneumonia and killing him. So in reality, Jacob deGrom can’t win. Ever.

The @Braves are 5-0 in games Jacob deGrom starts this season. He has a 1.09 ERA in those games. pic.twitter.com/If4gTIBrlt — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 4, 2018

The Mets lost 2-1 on Friday. Mets not named deGrom got one hit and no runs batted in. You would think things would have to change for next season. But …

One thing I heard recently is the Mets will likely try to bring back Jose Bautista next season for a part-time role – even if he is traded this month. Underscores the lack of OF depth in the organization. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 3, 2018

This team isn’t going to win 70 games this season. But most of these players are going to come back because they either have more years on their contract, or they will be accepted as decent as this front office consistently searches for one silver lining for everybody and look for excuses to bring them back. Jose Bautista walks a lot. He’s also probably great in the clubhouse. Smile, and you have a job for life.

Did you see Jose Reyes’ stellar defense at second base tonight? Multi-year contract coming soon.

How about the guy who can actually play defense?

Callaway basically said Mets view Guillorme as a pinch hitter, late-inning replacement guy. Not a starter. So there's why you're not going to see him starting games down the stretch. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) August 3, 2018

Guillorme is a great defender? Let’s turn him into a pinch hitter. Wilmer Flores is slow? Let’s send him home from third. Same old song, same old song.

I’m sorry. I’m ready for new ideas. Drastic ideas. I’m ready for change for the sake of change at this point. If that means getting rid of popular players not named deGrom or Syndergaard, so be it. If that means eating payroll, part of that money is mine so I hereby give my approval. If it means getting rid of half of the general managers on the payroll, fine. If it means exiling the owners to the British Virgin Islands, all the better. This can’t continue. It probably will continue. And that’s a shame.

I want better. You should too.

