Joe Thomas teamed up with Great Lakes Brewing Co. on new beer

We all know former Browns OT Joe Thomas is a fan of beer, after he was seen slamming beers courtside at a Cavs game back in 2015.

And now that he’s retired, he has some time to pursue some off-field interests — including those of the beer variety.

Thomas has teamed up with Great Lakes Brewing Co., and the brewery will be releasing a new beer in his honor — 73 Kolsch. The first keg of the beer will be tapped on Saturday, and it will be sold in cans as well.

Sounds great! I’ll see you sometime around 6:30PM?!? Ill have my drinking shoes on!!🍻 #NowWeGo https://t.co/sgUF1G5IRd — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 3, 2018

We’re a big fan of Great Lakes, so we know this special release will be a winner.