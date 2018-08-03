Le'Veon Bell releases new rap album, 'My Side of Things'

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wants the public to know his side of things, apparently.

Bell, who is currently holding out on his contract — again — has yet to join his teammates at training camp, which, quite frankly, has become a tired act.

The Steelers did reportedly offer him a lucrative $70 million deal, which he turned down, and now if he does play this season, it’ll be on the franchise tag. And, most likely, just like the past few seasons, he’ll get off to a slow start on the field.

As for what he’s actually doing, well, he was spotted at a strip club in South Beach earlier in the week. And on Friday, he announced the release of his new album, “My Side of Things.”

“My Side Of Things” now out on all platforms! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lRysjVjoYZ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 3, 2018

Yeah, at this point, we highly doubt Steelers fans care about his side of the story. Just show up to play already.