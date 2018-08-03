Look: Andrew Sendejo turning heads with 'Make Football Violent Again' hat

The NFL is drawing a lot of criticism for its new helmet rule, which puts major restrictions on how defenders can hit.

We already saw it applied in the third quarter of the Hall of Fame Game, when Bears safety Nick Orr was penalized for hitting a defender in the chest with his helmet, in hopes of breaking up a pass. It was a perfectly-legal hit last season, but now warrants a penalty, and resulted in a touchdown on the play that followed.

A lot of defensive backs have been critical of the new rule, and Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is no different. He was seen wearing a hat at training camp on Friday that displayed “Make Football Violent Again.”

Andrew Sendejo possibly sending a message to the NFL with his hat. Said he has been wearing for a while but that it still applies. #VikingsCamp pic.twitter.com/Q1aYwURvZx — Tanner Peterson (@24tanner) August 3, 2018

Welp, the NFL won’t like that one.