Red Sox Own Game 2 Versus Yankees

The Red Sox took game two of a four-game set versus the New York Yankees, beating them 4-1 with a red-hot start by Rick Porcello. The righty threw an 86 pitch complete game, allowing his only hit to be a home run to Miguel Andujar over the monster in the third inning. On the offensive side, Steve Pearce went deep in the first inning for the 4th time this series after a ground rule double by Andrew Benintendi. Boston scored two more runs on a couple of well-placed singles by Eduardo Nunez and Mitch Moreland leading to Severino getting pulled in the fifth inning. Porcello was on fire tonight throwing 80% strikes out of his 85 total pitches. In a weird turn of events tonight Ian Kinsler went down due to a left hamstring strain. Kinsler’s injury forced RF Mookie Betts to have to go back to his roots at second base for a few innings.

With the win, the Red Sox take a 7.5 game lead in the AL East, getting even closer to putting away the division. The series continues tomorrow as Nathan Eovaldi makes his second start with the Red Sox after joining the team around the trade deadline. Game time is 4:05.